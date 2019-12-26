SMC Mayor survives no-confidence motion, deputy loses

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday survived a no-confidence motion as the resolution against him was withdrawn but his deputy Sheikh Imran was removed from the post.

"The no-confidence motion against the mayor was withdrawn and those supporting it were reduced to a minority," an official of the SMC said.

However, the no-confidence motion against SMC deputy mayor Imran was carried and he was removed from the post, the official said.

On Monday, 47 corporators out of the total 68 had moved a no-confidence motion against the SMC deputy mayor, while a majority of the corporators had expressed their support for Mattu.

An application had been submitted to the SMC commissioner against the deputy mayor having signatures of 47 corporators.

A no-confidence motion against Mattu had also been submitted a day later.