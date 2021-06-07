Some men in disguise of Antiguan police beat me mercilessly, says Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi, who is currently fighting a legal battle against his deportation to India in a high court in Dominica, said that some men in the disguise of Antiguan Police had physically assaulted him, leaving him unconscious.

"Eight to 10 men who claimed to be from Antiguan Police beat me mercilessly. I was barely conscious. They took my phone, watch and wallet. They told me that they did not want to rob me and returned my money," Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was quoted as saying by ANI in his complaint to Antiguan Police.

The diamantaire is one of the key accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank scam, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, who is also facing extradition in the United Kingdom. Choksi, on the other hand, had gained citizenship in Antigua and had moved there when the fraud case started gathering pace, taking refuge under its laws against deportation.

