Some relief for non-containment zones

As the government moves to make life easier for people living under a 40-day lockdown, a number of restrictions have been eased and activities allowed from Monday.

Tweeting a list of what will remain open across India from April 20, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sought to make it clear that this will not be applicable in containment zones.

Prasad’s tweet came on a day a high-powered Group of Minsters headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed with 15 Union ministers ways to mitigate problems faced by people.

According to Prasad’s tweet, in non-hotspot zones, the government has decided to allow commercial and private establishments to operate with social distancing norms.

Both government, private industries and industrial establishments will also be functional, as also construction activities.

Works have been allowed under MGNREGA but with social distancing norms and wearing face masks made a must.

All health services including Ayush will remain functional. So will agricultural and horticultural activities, besides fishing and aquaculture. Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber will remain functional but with a maximum 50% workforce.

Private vehicles for emergency services including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities as well as for all personnel travelling to work in exempted categories are also allowed. From Sunday, Union and state government offices will remain open.

Animal husbandry, financial sector and social sector departments will remain functional as will all public utilities. The government has also allowed movement, loading and unloading of goods/cargo both within and between states.