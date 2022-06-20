Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Monday discharged from a hospital here where she was admitted for “Covid-19 related issues” eight days ago.

Party chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the Congress president has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised to rest at home.

Also Read: ED questions Rahul for fourth time in National Herald money laundering case

The 75-year-old leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was admitted to the hospital 10 days later after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

Last week, Congress issued a statement saying she has been diagnosed with a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post Covid-19 symptoms.

On June 16, she underwent a follow-up procedure. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission in the hospital.

Sonia Gandhi was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in the National Herald case on June 8 but after she contracted Covid-19, the agency summoned her on June 23.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has also been questioned since June 13 in the case.