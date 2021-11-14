Sonu Sood's sister to contest Punjab elections

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab Assembly polls, which are to be held early next year. He, however, did not mention the party from which she will contest.

Sood has been in the limelight since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic after he emerged as a 'messiah' for the poor migrant labourers, helping them return to their home states during the lockdown. He was instrumental in providing food, medical supplies and aid to several of those affected by the virus.

According to reports, Malvika will most likely contest from the Moga constituency.

