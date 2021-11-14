Sonu Sood's sister to contest Punjab elections

Sonu Sood's sister to contest Punjab elections

According to reports, Sood said that Malvika will most likely contest from the constituency of Moga

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 13:12 ist
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab Assembly polls, which are to be held early next year. He, however, did not mention the party from which she will contest.

Sood has been in the limelight since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic after he emerged as a 'messiah' for the poor migrant labourers, helping them return to their home states during the lockdown. He was instrumental in providing food, medical supplies and aid to several of those affected by the virus.

According to reports, Malvika will most likely contest from the Moga constituency.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonu Sood
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

 