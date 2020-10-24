Soon, Indian Railways to deliver passengers' baggage home

Indian Railways will soon launch the 'Bags on Wheels' scheme, where it will deliver passengers' baggage from the railway station to their homes and vice versa.

The scheme will be first launched in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway at Delhi Junction, New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon stations.

A nominal fee, depending on the distance and weight, will be charged for the service, which will be app-based.

"Using the BOW app (to be available for Android & iPhone users), passengers can raise their demand for carrying their luggage to the railway station or to their home. The luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and delivered to the coach/home,” Rajiv Chaudhry, general manager Northern, and North Central Railways said.

The railways have awarded the contract to a firm for the service which is expected to start it soon, said an official.

The firm will provide door-to-door service to railway passengers on a nominal fee for hassle-free and smooth handling and transportation of luggage from the passenger’s home to the passenger’s coach and vice-versa, said the official.

The scheme would be useful to passengers, especially senior citizens, divyangjan, and women travelling alone, Chaudhry said.

"The delivery of the luggage would be ensured prior to departure of the train to provide ease of travelling experience to passengers," he said.

Upon the success of Delhi the division experiment, the railways wants to extend the scheme to other areas also, said an official.