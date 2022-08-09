Rule for flyers to upload vax certificate may end soon

Soon, international passengers may not have to upload Covid-19 vax certificate on Suvidha portal

Passengers have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, difficulty in accessing forms and uploading of certificates

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 15:46 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before coming to India.

However, the existing mandate of filling up a self-declaration form online on the portal will continue, official sources told PTI.

Passengers have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, difficulty in accessing forms and uploading of certificates, the sources said, adding the removal of the provision may come as a relief for them.

Also Read — Fatigue, headache among top lingering symptoms months after Covid-19: Study

"The Civil Aviation Ministry recently sought inputs from the Union Health Ministry for removing the provision which requires international passengers to upload the Covid-19 vaccine certificate or the RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal citing inconvenience faced by travellers," the sources said.

"The health ministry is expected to give its go ahead soon," the sources added.

The aviation ministry has been receiving feedback from travellers about the hassles they face while uploading the certificates prior to their travel.

With international travel getting back to the pre-pandemic level, several countries have taken steps to relax requirements and restrictions for ease of travel, they said.

India logged 12,751 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RT-PCR
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Civil Aviation Ministry

What's Brewing

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

 