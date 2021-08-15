Sorry state of affairs in Parliament: CJI Ramana at Independence Day event

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday said that it was a sorry state of affairs in the Parliament and that legislations that are being passed had a lot of gaps and ambiguities resulting from the lack of intellectuals and professionals in both Houses.

"If you see the debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive and they used to debate any legislation they were making. Now, sorry state of affairs. We see the legislations — lot of gaps, lot of ambiguity in making laws," he said.

"There's no clarity in laws. We don't know for what purpose the laws are made. It's creating lot of litigation, inconvenience and loss to government as well as inconvenience to public. This is what happens if intellectuals and professionals like lawyers aren't there in Houses," he added

Both Houses were adjourned sine die for the Monsoon Session after disruptions rocked Parliament. The Opposition slammed the government for not letting it speak and passing laws without debate. The government claimed that the unruly behaviour by Opposition was unexpected and the ruckus was regrettable.