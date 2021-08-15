Sorry state of affairs in Parliament: CJI Ramana

Sorry state of affairs in Parliament: CJI Ramana at Independence Day event

This is what happens if intellectuals and professionals like lawyers aren't there in Houses: CJI on ambiguities in laws

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 12:16 ist
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday said that it was a sorry state of affairs in the Parliament and that legislations that are being passed had a lot of gaps and ambiguities resulting from the lack of intellectuals and professionals in both Houses.

"If you see the debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive and they used to debate any legislation they were making. Now, sorry state of affairs. We see the legislations — lot of gaps, lot of ambiguity in making laws," he said.

"There's no clarity in laws. We don't know for what purpose the laws are made. It's creating lot of litigation, inconvenience and loss to government as well as inconvenience to public. This is what happens if intellectuals and professionals like lawyers aren't there in Houses," he added

Both Houses were adjourned sine die for the Monsoon Session after disruptions rocked Parliament. The Opposition slammed the government for not letting it speak and passing laws without debate. The government claimed that the unruly behaviour by Opposition was unexpected and the ruckus was regrettable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Independence Day
Monsoon Session
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 