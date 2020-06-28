1-year-old dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  Jun 28 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 22:36 ist
Tamil Nadu has recorded its first child death due to Covid-19 with a 1-year-old succumbing to the virus on Saturday evening. This is the first case of a child under the age of 12 losing life due to infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

The daily bulletin released by the Health Department said the child died on Saturday at the Villupuram Medical College Hospital due to “global developmental delay/spastic cerebral palsy/microcephaly/aspiration pneumonia/shock/Covid positive.”

According to statistics available, as many as 4,012 children under the age of 12 have been found to be Covid-19 positive – 2,057 are male and 1,955 are female.

The number of positive cases continued to rise with 3,940 persons, including 179 who returned from abroad or other states, testing positive for the virus. The state’s toll now stands at 82,275, including 45,537 discharges and 1,079 deaths – 54 of which were reported on Sunday.

 

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus

