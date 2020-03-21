12 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Twelve more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Saturday taking the total number of infected to 52.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all the 12 persons had returned from Gulf countries recently. While six of them hailed from Kasargod, three were from nearby Kannur and three from Ernakulam (Kochi).

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala almost doubling in two days, the Chief Minister said that stringent measures like imposing prohibitory orders would be initiated to ensure that the directions to avoid gatherings were followed.

Meanwhile, the government started initiating cases against those flouting the instructions to avoid gatherings and to remain in isolation. Cases were registered against authorities of some temples and mosques in Thiruvananthapram, Kannur and Wayanad districts for organising mass prayers and festivals. At Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, two persons who recently returned from abroad were booked for flouting the instructions to remain on quarantine. Case was registered against a person in Alappuzha district for conducting his daughter's marriage in which large number of people participated.

Many worship places in Kerala already imposed ban on entry of devotees while many worship places imposed restrictions on timings till March 31.

Restrictions were imposed on movement of vehicles at Karnataka and Tamilnadu borders. Tamilnadu government informed that goods vehicles would not be stopped, said the chief minister.