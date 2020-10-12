16-year-old girl at the helm of administration in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district, for a day

In an unusual change in administration, a 16-year-old M Shravani took charge as the collector of Anantapuram district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

As her first task, Shravani approved a file sanctioning Rs 25 thousand for a girl victim, under the SC/ST prevention of atrocities act. She then signed an order excluding women officers from attending to official calls from 8 PM to 8 AM.

Shravani then headed out for inspection in the town and ordered the immediate repair of roads damaged with stagnant water. She also examined the distribution of Jagananna Vidyakanuka free school kits at the municipal girls’ high school.

Shravani appears to be in a tearing rush and justifiably so. For the 16-year-old got only one day - the­ International Day of the Girl Child - to preside as the collector and make her first imprint on governance.

In a remarkable initiative, all the key administrative responsibilities - 527 in all from collector, joint, sub collectors, municipal commissioners to tehsildars and other officials – were bestowed on girl students for the entire day in the Rayalaseema district close to Bangalore.

This was part of the concept Baalike Bhavishyathu (girl child is our future) by collector Gandham Chandrudu to encourage girls, especially from less privileged backgrounds, to gain confidence to excel in academics and careers.

Girls studying in various schools were shortlisted and then selected for their specific roles by drawing lots.

Shravani is a XII-standard student of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and her father is a marginal farmer. B Manushri, officiating as the joint collector, is a X-standard student of another KGBV and is the daughter of a mechanic.

“We are thrilled to be seated in high executive positions. We can never forget this day,” said the two girls.

Speaking to DH, Chandrudu reminisced of one such memorable day in his life 25 years back when the collector visited their school in neighboring Kurnool district.

“It was very inspirational for me. These kinds of experiences I believe motivate kids from humble backgrounds, like I am, to aim high,” the collector said.

And the idea is not to stop here, satisfied with a photo op. Chandrudu says that the respective bureaucrats whose seat the kids had engaged would act as a long-term mentor, assisting the girl financially, emotionally etc., till she settles well in her chosen career.

Chandrudu also ratified the documents signed by Shravani to make them governmentally effective.