1,717 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 11 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 13:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana reported 1,717 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,12,063 while fivemore deaths pushed the toll to 1,222.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 276, followed by Rangareddy (132) and Medchal Malkajgiri (131) districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on October 10.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,85,128,while 25,713 are under treatment. As many as 46,657 samples were tested on October 10. Cumulatively, 35,47,051 samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 95,299, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 87.29 per cent, while it was 85.9 per cent in the country. The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 21,209.

Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19

