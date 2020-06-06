19 deaths reported in a day: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 30,000

The death toll due to Coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu mounted to 251 with 19 persons being reported dead, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak, on Saturday alone, even as the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 30,000-mark.

Of the 19 deaths, 10 were reported in private hospitals, while the remaining nine patients died in government hospitals in the state. Though the government claims that the state’s mortality rate that stands at less than one per cent, which is well below the national average, the number of deaths has increased in the past few weeks.

And what is more worrying, according to experts, is the number of people below the age of 50 succumbing to the virus. On Saturday alone, four persons in the age group were reported dead with one person, a 30-year-old man, losing his life within 10 minutes of admission at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to the data analyzed till June 4, 53.5 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age, while 38.5 per cent were between 40 and 60, and 8 per cent were below 40 years of age. Also, 66.5 per cent of these died are men, while 32.5 per cent are women. And the government has blamed 83.5 per cent of deaths till June 4 on comorbidities, while classifying only the remaining 16.5 per cent as exclusive Covid-19 deaths.

As many as 1,458 persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday in Tamil Nadu with Chennai, the state capital, alone accounting for 1,146 patients. The state’s tally went up to 30,152, while the number positive cases in Chennai mounted to 20,993.

The only positive factor is that the number of discharges is much more than active cases, which indicates recovery of people tested positive is increasing every day. The state’s active cases stand at 13,503 while the number of discharges is 16,395.

Also, the state tested 16,022 samples on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,76,695, the highest in the country.