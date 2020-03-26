19 new coronavirus cases in Kerala; Tally rises to 137 in state

Nineteen more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Thursday taking the total number of coronavirus active patients now to 126.

Among the total of 137 infected persons in the state so far, 11 were tested negative. Nine of the fresh cases were found in Kannur district, three each was found in Kasargod and Malappuram district, two in Thrissur and one each in Idukki and Wayanad.

It was the first COVID-19 case in Wayanad. All districts in Kerala, except Kollam, have now become coronavirus infected.

Kerala Chief Minister said that the government was initiating various measures like forming youth volunteer groups and community kitchens to extend relief to people at the time of lockdown. Steps to ensure supply of essential commodities was being initiated.

Stringent actions was being taken against people who were found to be breaking the lockdown instruction.