2 held after doctor attacked in Kerala

Yet another instance of an attack on a doctor on duty was reported in Kerala on Sunday.

Resentment has been brewing up among the doctors in Kerala owing to a series of such incidents over the last few months.

The resentment aggravated further recently with state health minister Veena George stating in a written reply in the Assembly recently that there was no increase in incidents of attack on doctors. But the minister later maintained that it was a clerical error.

In the latest incident, two men in inebriated condition threw slippers at a lady doctor at a private hospital in the suburbs of the district. An instruction of the doctors to remove slippers while entering the treatment room allegedly provoked the accused. The two were held by the police.