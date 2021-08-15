2 held after doctor attacked in Kerala

2 held after doctor attacked in Kerala

Resentment has been brewing up among the doctors in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Yet another instance of an attack on a doctor on duty was reported in Kerala on Sunday.

Resentment has been brewing up among the doctors in Kerala owing to a series of such incidents over the last few months.

The resentment aggravated further recently with state health minister Veena George stating in a written reply in the Assembly recently that there was no increase in incidents of attack on doctors. But the minister later maintained that it was a clerical error.

In the latest incident, two men in inebriated condition threw slippers at a lady doctor at a private hospital in the suburbs of the district. An instruction of the doctors to remove slippers while entering the treatment room allegedly provoked the accused. The two were held by the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 