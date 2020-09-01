28 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 3,132; death toll mounts to 46

Twenty-eight new cases pushed the Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,132 on Tuesday, while one more fatality took the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 46, a health official said.

Eight of the new patients have travel history, while 20 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

A 72-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes, has died, the official said.

The new infections have taken the number of active coronavirus cases in the archipelago to 439, while the total number of recoveries rose to 2,647 as 61 more people were cured of the disease, he said.

A total of 32,674 samples have so far been sent for Covid-19 tests, of which 32,470 reports were received and 204 are awaited, the official added