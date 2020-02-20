3 dead, 10 injured in mishap during filming of Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 2'

At least three people died, and 10 others were injured on Wednesday night when a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 during the movie’s shooting at a studio on the outskirts of the city.

Sources said Krishna, an assistant director, and production assistants Madhu and Chandran died after a crane that was in use during the shoot collapsed. More than 10 persons who were injured in the incident have been admitted to various government hospitals in the city.

Police confirmed three deaths and maintained that condition of the two of the injured is said to be critical. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the EVP Film City near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai during the shooting for the movie Indian 2, a sequel of Kamal Haasan’s 1996 blockbuster Indian.

Though Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar were present at the shooting spot when the incident took place, they are doing fine and were not affected, the sources added. Kamal Haasan and Shankar have been shooting for Indian 2 for the past few months and the movie is much awaited by fans of the versatile actor.