3 killed, 2 missing in landslide in Kerala's Idukki 

While three bodies were already recovered, search for two more members of the family is under way

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 29 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons, including a four-year-old boy, were reported killed in a landslide near Thodupuzha in Idukki district of Kerala during the early hours of Monday.

While three bodies were already recovered, search for two more members of the family is under way.

The house of one Thankamma at Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha was fully destroyed in the landslide. The bodies of Thankamma, 75, and her grandson Devanand, aged four, were recovered. One more body was reported to be recovered. But the identity is yet to be confirmed.

Thankamma's son Soman and his wife among others were missing.

The NDRF team reached the spot and was carrying out the search and rescue operations in coordination with other agencies.

Earlier this month also, landslides were reported at many parts of Idukki. But there were no casualties.

Kerala has been witnessing major natural calamities, especially landslides, over the last several years in a row.

Kerala
India News
Landslide

