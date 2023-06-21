3,000 persons with disabilities do asanas to mark International Yoga Day in Hyderabad, script world record

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 21 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 15:01 ist
Around 3000 disabled people performed asanas today in Hyderabad. Credit: Twitter/@PIBHyderabad

As many as 3,000 persons with disabilities practised yoga together here in an attempt to secure the world record at an event organised to celebrate International Yoga Day on Wednesday, in which Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar took part.

The 'divyangjan' (persons with disabilities) included those with visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, and thalassemia from across the country performed yoga in this event.

The mega event was evaluated by the International World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for the largest number of persons with disabilties performing Yoga, official sources said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy also attended the event.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated at a yoga event at Ghatkesar here, one of the many Yoga Day celebrations organised at several places in the state.

India News
International Yoga Day
Telengana
Hyderabad

