37 lawmakers infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Thirty-three legislators, including five ministers, and four parliamentarians, who were actively involved in meeting people and distributing aid to the needy during Covid-19 lockdown, from Tamil Nadu have so far contracted the novel Coronavirus.

In all 37 lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since its outbreak in March – one DMK MLA, J Anbazhagan died of the infection – probably the highest number among elected representatives who have contracted the infection in the country.

Of the 33 legislators, 16 each are from the ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK, one belongs to the Congress. Among the MPs, two are from Congress – Karti P Chidambaram and H Vasanth Kumar – DMK’s Ramalingam and Selvarasu from the CPI. Besides, two district collectors and nearly 2,000 policemen in Chennai have contracted the virus since mid-March.

All five ministers were actively involved in Covid-19 efforts in Chennai and in their respective districts.

Most of the MLAs and MPs infected with Coronavirus were in their constituencies meeting people, distributing aid, and participating in functions, as assembly elections in the state are less than a year away. Almost all of these leaders were cautious while moving among the people and had followed physical distancing.

Dr K Kolandasamy, who retired as Director of Public Health in the midst of Tamil Nadu’s efforts against Covid-19 on April 30, told DH that the risk of contracting the virus increases with more interaction irrespective of preventive measures like masking, maintaining physical distance, and washing hands.

“The more someone interacts, the more he or she risks the infection of Covid-19. One can take enough precautionary measures but can still get infected with the Coronavirus if he or she interacts with more people. Lawmakers and officials cannot stop meeting people. Such people should be more careful,” he said.

Another retired doctor said politicians who are older than 60 years of age should refrain from stepping out of their homes as the risk of them getting infected with the virus is more due to their age. He added that even in hospitals, younger doctors have been placed on the frontline duty while those above the age of 55 are being moved to online consultation as a precautionary measure.