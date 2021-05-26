4 arrested for transporting 200 kg of ganja

The police arrested four persons who were transporting ganja from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.
Nearly 200 kg of ganja were seized from the arrested, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.
The ganja was being transported in a fish transporting lorry and was waylaid at Talapady. The arrested are Mohammed Farooq (24) from Kasargod, Sayyed Mohammed (31) from Kushalnagar, Mohammed Ansar (23) from Mudipu and Moideen Nawaz (34) from Manjeshwara. The police have also seized one knife, four mobile phones and one Wi-Fi set from the arrested.
