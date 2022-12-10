4 die, hundreds of trees uprooted in TN as Cyclone Mandous makes landfall

At least four persons were killed in Tamil Nadu and hundreds of trees were uprooted in Chennai as Cyclone Mandous, packing wind speeds of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, made landfall near the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram in the early hours of Saturday.

The weather system took nearly five hours to complete the landfall before weakening into a deep depression leaving a trail of destruction along the scenic East Coast Road and in some interior parts of Chennai. Nearly 400 trees, some of them 100 years old, were uprooted in various parts of Chennai, prompting the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to launch a massive operation to clear the debris and restore normalcy in the city.

Several parts of the city were pounded by heavy rains for the whole of Friday even as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) suspended power supply in many areas as a precautionary measure due to strong winds. Power supply was restored in majority areas by Saturday morning.

The weather observatories in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded over 10 cm of rainfall each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Several places in Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu also received heavy rains on Friday with Tiruttani recording 10 cm of rainfall, Sholinganallur (7.2 cm), Padur (10.8 cm), and Poonamallee (9.9 cm). In its forecast, the IMD said the deep depression will gradually move nearly west-north-westwards and gradually weaken into a depression by Saturday noon, bringing heavy to very rainfall in isolated places of the state.

Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said at least four people, including two in Chennai, lost their lives due to Cyclone-related incidents. In Chennai, two people died of electrocution when a live wire fell on them while a couple of wall collapse incidents were reported.

“We will be able to give complete details of damages by Saturday evening,” Ramachandran said. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who represents Saidapet in the Assembly, said nearly 400 trees were uprooted in the city and they will be cleared by Saturday evening.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited some of the worst-affected areas and reviewed the relief operations.

The cyclone-induced rains also brought down the minimum temperature in Chennai to 19.2 degree Celsius. The city received 3.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday while Kodaikanal recorded 5.5 cm.

The government had rushed 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Since the cyclone made landfall near Mamallapuram, three teams with 121 personnel were deployed in Chengalpattu district alone.

The NDRF teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment, and suitable personal protective equipment. The 24x7 control room of the NDRF in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock, the agency said.