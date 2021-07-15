4 Kerala workers engaged in digging well die

Four workers engaged in digging a well in Kollam district in Kerala died following asphyxiation.
The incident took place at Kundara in the suburbs of the Kollam in South Kerala on Thursday. The workers were involved in removing mud from the well being dug on the premises of a house under construction. Initially, two workers who entered the well suffered uneasiness. Subsequently, two more entered the well to rescue them. But all of them died.
A Fire and Rescue Service personnel who entered the well to rescue the workers also suffered uneasiness. Lack of oxygen in the well was said to be the prima facie cause of death.
