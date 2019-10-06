4 y/o girl dies after being beaten for refusing to eat

After a four-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances at Kollam in South Kerala, her parents are under the police scanner owing to allegations that she was beaten up for not taking food.

Diya, the elder daughter of Deepu and Remya, was admitted to a government hospital in Kollam on Sunday morning after she fell unwell. The doctors, who spotted unnatural marks on her body, alerted the police. The child was also rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but her conditioned worsened enroute and she died.

A close relative of the child told the police that the child's mother had revealed that the girl had fever and was beaten for not taking food.

Kollam city police commissioner P K Madhu said that the girl's body would be subjected to an autopsy and further steps would be initiated based on the findings.