45-year-old man diagnosed with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

A 45-year-old man, who returned from Muscat recently, on Saturday tested positive for Coronavirus, in the first confirmed case to be reported in Tamil Nadu since the outbreak of the disease in January.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the man, who tested positive for Coronavirus, is now being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) here. The 45-year-old man, who hails from near-by Kanchipuram district, was admitted to the RGGH on March 5 and isolated for further treatment.

“The patient is stable and under hospital observation. Tamil Nadu Health Department is fully functional to combat the situation. Please avoid state of panic,” Vijayabhaskar said. The patient, whose identity has not been disclosed, was admitted to RGGH after he complained of fever and cough.

Sources said his blood sample was sent to a laboratory in Pune and the results came Saturday, sources in the Health Department said. They also added that the patient’s family members have been quarantined.

With one person testing positive in Tamil Nadu, the number of confirmed causes due to Coronavirus has come to 34 in India. More than 1,300 people were monitored in Tamil Nadu ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus began in the last week of January.

“This is the first confirmed case, but efforts have been taken to ensure the patient receives best possible treatment. He is being monitored round the clock,” a source in the Health Department said, adding that the patient has become asymptomatic.