5 killed, 4 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Five persons were killed and four others were injured on Friday when an explosion ripped through a firecracker unit in a village near Kattumannarkoil in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told DH over the phone that the explosion took place in the morning and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

“Five people have been killed and four others have been injured. The injured are being treated at a hospital,” Abhinav added.

The incident took place at a small-scale firecracker-manufacturing unit at Kurungudi village near Kattumannarkoil, 245 km from Chennai.

Further details are awaited.