5 members of family, including 8-month-old, charred to death in Thiruvananthapum

Five members of a family, including an eight-month-old, were burned to death in their house in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday early morning.

One member of the family was hospitalised with serious burns. The interiors of the house, including air-conditioners, were found damaged in the fire.

The incident took place near Varkala on the suburbs of the district. Neighbours noticed the fire inside the house during the wee hours and alerted the police.

The deceased were identified as Prathapan, 62, his wife Sherly, 53, their elder son's wife Abhirami, 25, younger son Akhil, 26, and Abhirami's eight-month-old son Rayan. Prathapan's elder son Nikhil, 29, was hospitalised with serious burn injuries.

District police chief Diyva Gopinath said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: