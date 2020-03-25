54-year-old who tested coronavirus positive dies; Tamil Nadu reports first COVID-19 death

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported its first death due to COVID-19 with a 54-year-old man, who tested positive on Monday, succumbing to the virus. This takes the COVID-19 death toll in India to 11.

The man, who was the 12th patient to test positive in the state which has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, passed away at around 1.30 am on Wednesday at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, 460 km from here.

"Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension," Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted at 2.02 am.

The Minister had indicated Tuesday midnight that the battle to save the 12th patient might have been lost when he tweeted that he was not responding to treatment and was critical.

The man, who did not have any travel history outside Tamil Nadu, came in contact with a group of tourists from Thailand -- two of whom are currently at the Government Hospital in Perundurai in Erode district after having tested positive for the virus. He was a building contractor in Madurai.

The deceased man was admitted to a private Hospital on Saturday and was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital the same night. His blood samples were collected on Sunday and results came out on Monday.

While announcing his details, Vijayabhaskar had on Monday said the 12th patient had uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension which makes him risky.