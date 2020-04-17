56 new COVID-19 patients reported in Tamil Nadu; 103 discharged from hospitals

As many as 103 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Friday, the biggest recovery reported in a single day ever since the Coronavirus outbreak in the state in March.

The day also saw 56 new patients testing positive for Covid-19 as the government machinery shied away from holding the daily press conference in which statistics of tests and recovery are given to the media.

The move by the government to announce the new cases in the daily bulletin issued after the press conference usually addressed by Health Secretary Dr. Beela Rajesh could be a strategy to avoid questions on claims made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the state could achieve “zero cases” in the next three to four days.

He had on Thursday made the claim while flaunting the decrease in the number of positive cases since April 14. While 31 cases were reported on April 14, it rose to 38 the next day and came down to 25 on Thursday.

The fresh cases take the tally to 1,323 including 283 discharges and 15 deaths. The state had witnessed an exponential increase in the number of cases from March 31 to April 13 – the number of cases went below 40 for three days beginning April 14 before going above the 40-mark on Friday.

The state has so far tested 29,673 samples, including 4,699 repeat samples of the same persons, and 21,628 samples are tested negative. “Testing of 2,023 samples are under process,” an update from the Health Department said.

In good news, as many as 103 patients – 30 from the Special Covid-19 hospital set up by the Tamil Nadu government here alone – left home from hospitals, profusely thanking the doctors for the treatment that they received.

At the Government Omandurar Medical College here, the 30 patients were given a warm send-off with the dean himself advising them to home quarantine for another 14 days. He also handed over fruits to the recovered patients.

Dr Narayana Babu, Dean of the college, also appealed to people not to stigmatize people who received treatment. “The patients should isolate themselves in their houses. General people should not isolate them. They have been treated and they are no longer carriers of the virus,” he said.