A low key opening of first NH tunnel in Kerala

The first road tunnel on the NH in Kerala was opened for traffic on Saturday.

Even as the state government was planning to have the opening of the tunnel with much hype, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari opened the tunnel partially.

"We will open one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala today. This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary," he tweeted.

The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North – South Corridor without endangering wildlife.Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, transformation in the infrastructure of the country is ensuring better economic opportunities to every citizen. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 31, 2021

Vehicle movement was allowed through the tunnel by evening.

The tunnel between Palakkad and Thrissur on NH 544 will help ease the traffic congestion along the stretch. It will also reduce the distance by around 1.5 kilometres.

The tunnel work started about ten years back. Though steps were being taken to inaugurate the tunnel several months back, it suffered damage in January after a huge rock fell over the tunnel while clearing the earth over the tunnel.

Kerala Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyaz recently announced that the tunnel would be opened by August 1. But till yesterday those associated with the tunnel work said that they did not have any information about the tunnel's opening. Hence the opening of the tunnel by the union minister may trigger a political row.

However, NHAI sources said that the tunnel was opened partially only. A formal inauguration ceremony may be organised when the tunnel becomes fully operational.