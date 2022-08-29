A remarriage that gained Kerala’s attention

On Monday, Sajeesh married Pratibha at a temple in Kozhikode—solemnised at a simple function attended by close relatives and friends

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Aug 29 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 20:56 ist

 

A man with two sons got married to a woman with a daughter on Monday in a simple ceremony. It was a second marriage for both.

At face value, this would not be newsworthy, except the man was the widower of the nurse who died after contracting Nipah virus while treating an infected patient in 2018.

The nurse, Lini Puthussery, made news after her deathbed letter to her husband Sajeesh Puthoor became public. Lini’s last letter—in which she asked Sajeesh not to be alone in life—was equal parts heartfelt and heartbreaking.

After her death—she was just 28—Lini became the epitome of nurses’ tireless sacrifice made in the name of public service. Lini’s death was also the breakthrough needed to identify the treatment at the beginning of the virus outbreak in the state.

Sajeesh, who was working abroad at the time, was later offered a job in the state health services. The couple has two sons.

On Monday, Sajeesh married Pratibha at a temple in Kozhikode—solemnised at a simple function attended by close relatives and friends. Sajeesh had announced his decision to remarry last week in a social media post.

Several known personalities, including Kerala health minister Veena George and former health minister K K Shailaja, offered blessings to the new couple.

