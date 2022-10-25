Accused in PFI’s flash hartal in Kerala struggle to fund bail as sources plugged

Scores of activists associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), held on charges of causing destruction to public property during the flash hartal in Kerala on September 23, were allegedly struggling to get bail, after the government ban shut down sources of funds for the outfit.

To get bail in cases under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA), the accused were required to deposit the amount worth the damage caused to property.

A source, associated with the banned outfit, said that so far only 15 could get bail in PDPPA cases by raising their own funds, while many could not afford to do so.

A total of 63 cases were registered under PDPPA for causing damage to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses alone, with over 50 accused named. Many of them had multiple cases charged under them.

According to sources in police intelligence, with the PFI being banned by the government, those who financially supported the outfit were keeping away, fearing their association would be detrimental for their standing and well-being.

Although the Kerala High Court ordered on September 27 that PFI, and its then state general secretary Abdul Sathar who made the call for the hartal on September 22, should deposit Rs 5.20 crore with the state home secretary within two weeks, sources said it still hadn’t happened. The amount was on account of the destruction caused in the hartal, called in retaliation for the nation-wide crackdown on the outfit; and with the delay in depositing the funds, revenue recovery measures might be considered.

A lawyer representing PFI said that since the outfit’s accounts were frozen by the government it had no option to pay the funds.

The PFI had been reportedly receiving huge funds—from known and unknown sources—for its activities across the country. Central agencies had even accused the outfit of sourcing funds under the cover of charity and welfare activities. It was also accused of wooing cadres offering financial assistance.

Police and intelligence sources said that plugging financial sources was an effective way to curb unlawful activities.