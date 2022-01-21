Actor Dileep charged with conspiracy to murder cops in woman actor assault case

The Kerala police seems to be tightening the grip on actor Dileep by invoking charges of conspiracy to murder police officers.

The move came at a time when Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the case is pending before the Kerala High Court. The High Court posted the case for hearing on Saturday.

The Crime Branch registered a fresh case against Dileep earlier this month, accusing him of hatching conspiracy to threaten and harm the investigation officer of the woman actor assault case, in which Dileep is an accused. Recent revelations by filmmaker Balachandra Kumar that he was privy to the conspiracy and certain audio clips in this regard formed the basis of the case.

Raids were also conducted at the house and firms of Dileep and other accused, including his brother, brother-in-law and a Kochi-based businessman.

On Thursday the Crime Branch had strongly opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep, maintaining that it was for the first time that such a case of accused in a criminal case launching conspiracy to attack police officer being reported in the state.

In a report submitted before the judicial first class magistrate court in Aluva in Ernakulam on Friday, the Crime Branch said that on further investigation, it was found that the accused in the conspiracy case was found to have hatched a conspiracy to murder the investigation officer and hence the relevant sections of IPC was also being involved against the accused.

