Actor Dileep quizzed by Kerala police in assault case

Popular actor Dileep was quizzed for several hours by the Kerala police again on Monday in connection with the ongoing assault probe.
The Crime Branch team that investigated the alleged assault on an actress initiated a further probe after a filmmaker and a former accomplice of Dileep stated that the latter had conspired to endanger the life of the investigation officers. He is likely to be summoned again on Tuesday.
The Crime Branch recently accused Dileep of tampering with evidence.
