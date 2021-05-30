Admin denies permit to Kerala MPs' to visit Lakshadweep

A delegation of CPI(M) MPs from Kerala was denied permission to visit Lakshadweep, citing the Covid situation.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem said a delegation of CPI(M) MPs from Kerala decided to visit Lakshadweep to understand the current situations. But the additional district magistrate informed that the visit should be planned for a later date considering the Covid situation.

Kareem alleged that the Union Territory administration wanted to delay the visit of the MPs to keep the world from knowing the ground reality.

The Lakshadweep administration on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions on issuing entry permits to the Union Territory citing Covid surge. All fresh entry permits would be hereafter issued by the additional district magistrate in the collectorate at Kavaratti.