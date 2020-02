The temperature level in Kerala has touched 37 degree at many districts and the extremely hot climate is likely to continue for some more days.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to the public on the precautions to be taken, while the Labour Department imposed restrictions on outdoor works between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts recorded the extreme scorching climate.