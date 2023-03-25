After 'cross-voting' helped TDP win MLC seat, YSRCP suspends four MLAs

The YSRCP has announced the suspension of four of its MLAs from the party, a day after the opposition TDP wrested an MLC seat in a suspected cross-voting by the four legislators.

The MLAs are Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy and Vundavalli Sridevi.

While Kotamreddy, who has publicly revolted against YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, and Anam, who has been miffed with the leadership from long, were expected to vote in favour of TDP, the YSRCP was shocked by the decision of two more of its MLAs which actually resulted in TDP's victory.

The ruling side which was confident of winning all the seven MLC seats under MLA quota that went to polls on Thursday, could win only six.

Announcing the suspension decision in Amaravati on Friday, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that each of their MLAs was lured by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with Rs 10 to 15 crore offer.

“The MLAs have succumbed to the enticements and resorted to cross voting. Based on an internal inquiry, our disciplinary committee and leaders took the suspension decision which was approved by party chief Jagan,” Sajjala told reporters.

Both Vundavalli and Mekapati denied having voted against the party's wish.

Meanwhile, rebel YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy's brother and president of YSRCP Seva Dal Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, along with his followers, joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at the party headquarters on Friday.

The YSRCP MLA is also expected to join the opposition party later and contest the assembly polls next year on the TDP ticket.

Stating that CM Jagan has been “upset” with the results of graduate MLC and MLA quota MLC polls, Naidu said that “the blows now are indicative of the tsunami ahead.”

“It is unfortunate that AP is in the hands of Jagan. There is no progress in irrigation projects, roads are in very bad condition. There is absolutely no development visible in the State and the future of youth is in dilemma,” the former CM said.