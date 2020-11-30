Another storm likely to hit TN after Cyclone Nivar

After Cyclone Nivar, another storm likely to hit Tamil Nadu next week

Fishermen were warned to not venture out to sea till December 4; heavy rainfall warnings have been sent out by the TN govt

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 30 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 15:19 ist
An aerial view of flooded Mudichur area following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Nivar, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu, which faced Cyclone Nivar just last week, and Kerala are bracing for heavy rains over the next few days as a depression over the South-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

The depression lay centred about 710 km east-south-east of Trincomalee in Eastern Sri Lanka and 1,120 km east-south-east of Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian mainland, at 8.30 am on Monday.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast around the evening of December 2. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into the Comorin area (Kanyakumari) on December 3,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

It added that southern Tamil Nadu districts like Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 2 and 3. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts in Kerala on December 3.

Tamil Nadu received heavy to heavy rains last week under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between Marakanam and Puducherry. At least four people died in cyclone-related incidents.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and north Kerala & Mahe on December 2 and 3 and isolated heavy rainfall on December one and four,” the forecast said.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the south-east Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1, south-west Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to December 3 and Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 to December 4.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Nivar
Rainfall
Bay of Bengal

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 