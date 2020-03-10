After one confirmed coronavirus case in Bengaluru, another suspected case in Karnataka

A 75-year-old man who arrived in Kalaburagi from Saudi Arabia on February 29 has been admitted to the isolation ward at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after he showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Track live updates on coronavirus

His throat swab has been sent to the laboratory of Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital. The district Health and Family Welfare Department is waiting for the report.

The aged man who arrived from Saudi Arabia on February 28, was admitted to a private hospital on March 5 following fever and cough. As he showed the symptoms similar to coronavirus, the health of his family members has also been examined by the doctors and a close watch on them is being kept.

Recently, first confirmed positive case was reported from Whitefield in Bengaluru. The state government had also declared holiday for all primary schools in Bengaluru.