M S Swaminathan welcomes repeal of three farm laws

Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan welcomes repeal of three farm laws

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 21:48 ist
M S Swaminathan. Credit: DH File Photo

Noted agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan on Friday welcomed the Union Government’s decision to repeal three farm laws, asking the government to attend on production, procurement and prices concurrently.

In a terse statement issued on Friday evening, Swaminathan said he emphasised that C2+50 per cent is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers. 

C2+50 per cent refers to the cultivation costs, including the imputed cost of capital and the rent on the land to give farmers 50 per cent returns.

“The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently,” Swaminathan added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Farm Bills

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 