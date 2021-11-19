Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan welcomes repeal of three farm laws

Noted agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan on Friday welcomed the Union Government’s decision to repeal three farm laws, asking the government to attend on production, procurement and prices concurrently.

In a terse statement issued on Friday evening, Swaminathan said he emphasised that C2+50 per cent is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers.

C2+50 per cent refers to the cultivation costs, including the imputed cost of capital and the rent on the land to give farmers 50 per cent returns.

“The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently,” Swaminathan added.

