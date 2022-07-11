AIADMK abolishes dual leadership, appoints EPS as interim general secy

AIADMK’s General Council, the party’s highest decision making body, on Monday appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary after abolishing the dual leadership arrangement which was arrived at a compromise formula to keep the party afloat following the death of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.



“Edappadi K Palaniswami is appointed as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK,” former minister R B Udhayakumar announced at the meeting which convened minutes after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition by O Panneerselvam seeking a stay on the meeting.



The General Council, boycotted by Panneerselvam, also decided to conduct the elections for general secretary post within four months. With this announcement, EPS has taken complete control of the AIADMK, five-and-a-half years after the death of Jayalalithaa.



OPS, who stood for Jayalalithaa twice when she had to resign as chief minister due to corruption cases, lost his clout within the party after the 2017 Marina Rebellion against Sasikala even as EPS consolidated his position within the party by completing his tenure and leading the AIADMK to the best-ever performance in a losing election.

The EPS faction believes his being at the top will help the party “counter” the ruling DMK in an “efficient way” and also challenge the BJP which is projecting itself as the principal Opposition party. It was EPS’ aides who broached the “unitary leadership” at a meeting on June 14 which was convened to discuss the general council meeting.

EPS, hand-picked by Sasikala as Chief Minister in 2017 before she went to serve her four-year term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, had stonewalled BJP's proposal to induct Sasikala into the party before the 2021 assembly polls, maintaining that the “core vote bank” of the AIADMK stays with the party and not the splinter group.

Meanwhile, O Paneerselvam supporters protested outside AIADMK's headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai on the sidelines of the meeting led by E Palaniswami, in Vanagaram.

More to follow...