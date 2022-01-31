AIADMK, BJP part ways for Tamil Nadu local body polls but NDA 'intact'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday broke its alliance with the AIADMK for now after deciding to contest the February 19 elections to urban local bodies on its own, following a breakdown of talks between the two parties on sharing of seats.

However, the BJP said it will continue its relationship with the AIADMK, which “remains part” of the NDA and the alliance at the “national level” continues.

“BJP will contest the urban local body polls alone. We have taken the decision in consultation with the party’s national leadership. The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of party cadres,” Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told reporters.

He said the AIADMK was ready to give just 10 per cent of the total seats while the BJP demanded more seats. In the same vein, Annamalai made it clear that the BJP and AIADMK remain alliance partners at the national level.

“AIADMK is part of the NDA, and the BJP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AIADMK. There shall be no doubt about this,” Annamalai said.

The talks were held amid visible strain in the relationship between the two political parties in the backdrop of an unsavoury remark on AIADMK MLAs by BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Nainar Nagendran, at a protest meeting last week. BJP raising “forced conversion” in the suicide of a 17-year-old student studying in a Christian school in Thanjavur is also being blamed for AIADMK’s strident stance.

The AIADMK took “strong objection” to the remark forcing state BJP chief K Annamalai to personally express regret to joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. Besides the recent developments, the AIADMK was under pressure from its district-level office bearers and cadres to just allot a “limited number of seats” to the BJP, which they say, lacks any base in many areas of the state.

