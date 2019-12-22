'AIADMK clear on support to CAA, to take it to people'

Unfazed by protests in Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has told Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK is clear on its support to the legislation that provides citizenship to six minority communities from three neighbouring countries.

Palaniswami, who met Shah in New Delhi on December 19, told the Home Minister that AIADMK spokespersons and speakers have been briefed about the CAA and that they would take the “positive aspects” of the legislation to the people in their speeches.

“The stand of the Tamil Nadu government vis-à-vis CAA is clear. Other political parties are opposing it for political reasons. Our (AIADMK) approach is different, and we support the legislation,” Palaniswami told Shah, according to an article published in AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ on Sunday.

“Party spokespersons have been sensitised about the positives in the Bill and they will take it to the people,” the article quoted Palaniswami as having told Shah.

During the meeting, Palaniswami also told Shah that there was “no public support” to the protests against CAA in Tamil Nadu. His comments come at a time people belonging to all faiths converging at vantage points in various cities and towns protesting against the legislation.

The AIADMK has been under all-round attack from political parties and civil society for voting in favour of the CAA, despite it leaving out the Sri Lankan Tamils. More than 65,000 Sri Lankan Tamils live in refugee camps in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Though the AIADMK raised the issue of CAA not including Sri Lankan Tamils, its 11 MPs voted for the Bill in Rajya Sabha on December 11. However, the AIADMK junked the criticism by saying that it has been raising the demand of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils with the Centre every now and then.

The article also said Shah assured Palaniswami that AIADMK’s demand for dual citizenship to the refugees from the island nation will be considered positively at the “appropriate time.”

“During the meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister made it clear that his position was same as that of his late leader J Jayalalithaa that Sri Lankan Tamils who live here should be granted dual citizenship. After having heard the Chief Minister with interest, the Home Minister told him that the government would consider his request and bring an amendment to the Citizenship Act at an appropriate time,” the article in Namadhu Amma said.