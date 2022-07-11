AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam from party

AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam from party

The resolution accused him of being close to DMK leaders and acting against the interests of the party

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 12:55 ist
O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI File Photo

The AIADMK General Council on Monday expelled O Panneerselvam, the man who stood by for J Jayalalithaa as Chief Minister twice in 2001 and 2014, from the party's primary membership.

R Vaithilingam, J C D Prabhakar, and P H Manoj Pandian were also expelled from AIADMK. OPS's son and Theni MP P Ravindranath remained untouched, for now.

A resolution to expel OPS from the party is being moved at the General Council meeting. The resolution accused him of being close to DMK leaders and acting against the interests of the party.

Also Read | AIADMK abolishes dual leadership, appoints EPS as interim general secy

The AIADMK on Monday elected Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation.

He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

The party expelled Panneerselvam from his post of treasurer and primary membership. It also expelled his supporters, R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian--both legislators and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar.

Responding, Panneerselvam said he was elected as Coordinator by "1.5 crore" party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him.

Also Read | Timeline: A look at the power struggle in AIADMK

Condemning the two for expelling him "uniltaerally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said "I expel them from primary membership," of the AIADMK.

Responding to reporters' queries on the next course of action, he said he would approach the courts with the support of party workers and secure justice.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
O Panneerselvam
Edappadi K Palaniswami

What's Brewing

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 