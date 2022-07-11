AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam from party

The AIADMK General Council on Monday expelled O Panneerselvam, the man who stood by for J Jayalalithaa as Chief Minister twice in 2001 and 2014, from the party's primary membership.

R Vaithilingam, J C D Prabhakar, and P H Manoj Pandian were also expelled from AIADMK. OPS's son and Theni MP P Ravindranath remained untouched, for now.

A resolution to expel OPS from the party is being moved at the General Council meeting. The resolution accused him of being close to DMK leaders and acting against the interests of the party.

The AIADMK on Monday elected Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation.

He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

The party expelled Panneerselvam from his post of treasurer and primary membership. It also expelled his supporters, R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian--both legislators and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar.

Responding, Panneerselvam said he was elected as Coordinator by "1.5 crore" party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him.

Condemning the two for expelling him "uniltaerally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said "I expel them from primary membership," of the AIADMK.

Responding to reporters' queries on the next course of action, he said he would approach the courts with the support of party workers and secure justice.