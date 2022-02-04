AIADMK leader among 7 held for DMK leader's murder

AIADMK leader among 7 held for DMK leader's murder

Sources said the interrogation of the seven is on and that property dispute is stated to be the main motive behind the crime

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 04 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Seven persons, including a local AIADMK leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary at Madipakkam in Chennai.

Police said that AIADMK leader Radhakrishnan, who was picked up from the Samayapuram toll gate along with his driver late Thursday night, is suspected to be the main accused in the murder of DMK leader C.Selvam.

The arrested, identified as Radhakrishnan, the secretary of the AIADMK Amma Peravai in Tuticorin, his driver Dhanaseelan, Vignesh, Bhuvaneswar of Pallavam road, Sanjay (21) of Vyasapadi, Vignesh (26) of Arkonam, Kishore Kumar (21) of Tiruvallur, are in police custody.

Sources in Medapakkam police told IANS that the interrogation of the seven is on and that property dispute is stated to be the main motive behind the crime.

Selvam was hacked to death by a gang while he was conversing with his friends on Tuesday night at Bazar road in Madipakkam. The assailants reached the area in a car and two bikes and hacked Selvam to death. Tension is prevailing in the area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
DMK
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 