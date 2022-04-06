AIMIM corporator obstructs, abuses cops; Hyderabad police book case after public outrage

The Hyderabad police booked AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghouseuddin for abusing and obstructing the cops from discharging their duty.

Ghouseuddin of Bholakpur ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation represents Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party. He made derogatory comments about the cops who went to close down the eateries and other shops operating well beyond the permitted hours past midnight in the Musheerabad area in the city.

The recording of the incident that took place in the wee hours of Tuesday went viral on social media.

In the video, the AIMIM leader was demanding that the outlets be kept open during Ramzan month. He also termed the cops citing their duties as nakhre (tantrums). “Nahi chalta idhar mere area mein,” Ghouseuddin warned the cops, while some in the crowd egged him on.

When a constable tried to pacify him, Ghouseuddin intimidatingly told him to “shut up. You are a sau rupayee ke aadme.”

After facing severe flak for his boorish behaviour and objectionable language, the AIMIM public representative reportedly apologized to the night duty cops on Tuesday. Though the browbeaten cops took the matter to the notice of higher-ups, the police initially did not register any case on Ghouseuddin.

However, the Hyderabad police acted against Ghouseuddin after the intervention of Telangana municipal administration and IT minister KT Rama Rao who asked the state DGP to “take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty.”

“No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” KTR said in a tweet while responding to a post tagging him along with the video.

The AIMIM and the ruling TRS are political allies.

Following the nudge from KTR, the Hyderabad police said that they have registered an FIR under sections 353, 506 of the IPC relating to assault or applying criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duties.

