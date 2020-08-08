Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe dead after Kozhikode flight crashes

The Air India Express flight pilot, Captain Wing Commander D V Sathe, is amongst the 17 people who died in the Kozhikode flight crash on Friday.
Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke into two at the Kozhikode international airport at Karipur in Malappuram district on Friday.
Follow live updates on the Air India Express crash here
According to reports, Sathe was formerly an experimental Indian Air Force official before he joined Air India. He is believed to have won the Sword of Honour, 58th course.
Wing Commander DV Sathe was an experimental test pilot in the IAF before he joined #AirIndia. RIP, Sir. pic.twitter.com/fkmBzgxD32
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 7, 2020
The Vande Bharat flight was carrying 191 people.
Several people offered condolences to Sathe’s family and that of those who lost loved ones in the crash.
“Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.
Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2020
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found