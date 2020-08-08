Capt. Deepak Sathe dead after AI Express flight crashes

Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe dead after Kozhikode flight crashes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2020, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 06:50 ist
Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe. Credit: Twitter

The Air India Express flight pilot, Captain Wing Commander D V Sathe, is amongst the 17 people who died in the Kozhikode flight crash on Friday.

Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke into two at the Kozhikode international airport at Karipur in Malappuram district on Friday.

Follow live updates on the Air India Express crash here

According to reports, Sathe was formerly an experimental Indian Air Force official before he joined Air India. He is believed to have won the Sword of Honour, 58th course. 

The Vande Bharat flight was carrying 191 people. 

Several people offered condolences to Sathe’s family and that of those who lost loved ones in the crash. 

“Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Kerala
Kozhikode
Air India Express
Air India Express flight

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 