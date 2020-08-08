Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe dead after Kozhikode flight crashes

The Air India Express flight pilot, Captain Wing Commander D V Sathe, is amongst the 17 people who died in the Kozhikode flight crash on Friday.

Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke into two at the Kozhikode international airport at Karipur in Malappuram district on Friday.

According to reports, Sathe was formerly an experimental Indian Air Force official before he joined Air India. He is believed to have won the Sword of Honour, 58th course.

Wing Commander DV Sathe was an experimental test pilot in the IAF before he joined #AirIndia. RIP, Sir. pic.twitter.com/fkmBzgxD32 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 7, 2020

The Vande Bharat flight was carrying 191 people.

Several people offered condolences to Sathe’s family and that of those who lost loved ones in the crash.

“Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.