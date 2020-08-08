Air India teams rush from Delhi, Mumbai to assist relief work in Kozhikode

Air India on Saturday rushed officials from Delhi and Mumbai to Kozhikode to provide support and assist families of the victims of the plane crash that left at least 17 passengers dead.

A team of investigators from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Aircraft Accident Investigation Board and officials of the Air India and Air India Express left for Kozhikode at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Get all the live updates of Kerala plane crash here

Air India Express Chief Executive Officer K Shyam Sundar was also onboard.

A team of Angels of Air India who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies to provide support and assist families of those affected in this incident have been dispatched to Kozhikode from Mumbai.

Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rajiv Bansal and senior airline officials are also scheduled to reach Kozhikode later on Saturday.

“Emergency Response team members as well as Special Assistance Team members (Angels of Air India) have been pressed into service from Cochin, Mumbai and Delhi to render all possible assistance to the passengers as well as to the family members,” an Air India Express statement said.