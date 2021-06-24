Aisha Sultana allowed to leave Lakshadweep after being quizzed in sedition case

Aisha Sultana allowed to leave Lakshadweep

Though she was not arrested and allowed to leave, she was told by the police that she might be summoned again

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 24 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 20:35 ist
Aisha Sultana. Credit: DH File Photo

Lakshadweep filmmaker and actor Aisha Sultana was allowed to leave the island by the Kavaratti Police after they quizzed her for three days in connection with a sedition case.

Though she was not arrested and allowed to leave, she was told by the police that she might be summoned again after her statements were verified, said sources. She was quizzed earlier on June 20 and June 23.

The Kavaratti Police registered a case on the basis of a petition given by BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji citing a remark of Sultana in a TV channel discussion that Covid-19 surge in Lakshadweep due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel and that the Centre was using Covid-19 as a 'bio weapon' on the people of Lakshadweep. 

Lakshadweep
sedition case

