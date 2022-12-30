Allegation against Kerala CPM leader likely to be settled

The CPM leadership in Kerala seems to be trying to settle the allegations against the party's senior leader and Left-front convenor E P Jayarajan.

Jayarajan, who attended the state committee meeting on Friday, was learnt to have denied the allegations against him about the Ayurveda resort in Kannur, in which his wife and son are key investors.

Despite reports that the state committee may form an inquiry commission, no such decision has yet been made.

Jayarajan, who came out after the meeting, did not reply to queries from reporters on the matter. He only wished everyone a happy new year and was in a jovial mood.

Party senior leader P Jayarajan, who had reportedly raised the allegation against E P Jayarajan in the party, has not yet given any written complaint.

The controversial resort in the Kannur district also faces allegations of violating environmental norms.

A Youth Congress leader recently petitioned the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the resort's approval.

The Vigilance is waiting for the state government's approval before taking any further action.