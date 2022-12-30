Allegation against E P Jayarajan likely to be settled

Allegation against Kerala CPM leader likely to be settled

Jayarajan, who attended the state committee meeting on Friday, was learnt to have denied the allegations against him

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 30 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 22:02 ist
E P Jayarajan. Credit: Facebook/@epjayarajanonline

The CPM leadership in Kerala seems to be trying to settle the allegations against the party's senior leader and Left-front convenor E P Jayarajan.

Jayarajan, who attended the state committee meeting on Friday, was learnt to have denied the allegations against him about the Ayurveda resort in Kannur, in which his wife and son are key investors.

Despite reports that the state committee may form an inquiry commission, no such decision has yet been made.

Also Read: Petition seeking probe into allegations against CP(I)M leader in Kerala

Jayarajan, who came out after the meeting, did not reply to queries from reporters on the matter. He only wished everyone a happy new year and was in a jovial mood.

Party senior leader P Jayarajan, who had reportedly raised the allegation against E P Jayarajan in the party, has not yet given any written complaint.

The controversial resort in the Kannur district also faces allegations of violating environmental norms.

A Youth Congress leader recently petitioned the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the resort's approval.

The Vigilance is waiting for the state government's approval before taking any further action.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
CPI(M)
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 